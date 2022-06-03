Jagtap discharged from hospital after battling ailment for over a month

BJP’s Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after battling a serious ailment for one-and-a-half months. His family expressed gratitude towards doctors, local residents, supporters and party workers who had prayed for his quick recovery.

Jagtap returned to his home in Pimple-Gurav area around 12.30 pm, where hundreds of his admirers had lined up on both sides of the road.

Former Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Usha Dhore, who was present when Jagtap returned home, said, “Bhau was discharged from the hospital in the morning and he returned home around 12.30 pm. He looked fit and fine. He was smiling and chatting in the vehicle. He said namaskar to me and others before walking inside.”

Jagtap was admitted to a private hospital in Baner in April amidst speculations about his health. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP eventually had to quash speculations about his ill health. His family had remained tight-lipped about his health condition.

The MLA’s younger brother, Shankar Jagtap, thanked the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad, doctors and supporters for their prayers for the MLA. “On behalf of our family, I thank doctors, supporters, admirers, party workers and citizens for their love and prayers for bhau, which led to improvement in his health,” he said.