Jaggi Vasudev’s interaction with FTII Pune students cancelled

As per Isha Foundation, the idea is to connect directly with the youth of the nation and offer clarity on issues that matter to them the most. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) As per Isha Foundation, the idea is to connect directly with the youth of the nation and offer clarity on issues that matter to them the most. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A scheduled event of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, as part of his national tour ‘Youth and Truth’, which was to take place at the institute campus on Wednesday, has been cancelled. While the institute administration, which was preparing for the event with much gusto, is tight-lipped about the reasons behind the cancellation, a spokesperson for Sadhguru Jaggi said that the event was cancelled as “final confirmation from FTII did not happen on time and Sadhguru got committed elsewhere”.

Sources in the institute, however, said that the actual reason seems to be lack of enthusiasm among students for the event and an ongoing protest by a group of students who are unhappy about issues pertaining to the syllabus, availability of infrastructure and planning of academic exercises at the institute.

Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation has planned a month-long tour of the mystic entitled ‘Youth and Truth’, under which he was to visit a total of 14 college campuses around India including Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay; Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi and FTII among others. As per Isha Foundation, the idea is to connect directly with the youth of the nation and offer clarity on issues that matter to them the most.

As part of the preparation of the event scheduled to happen on Wednesday, FTII administration had sent out a circular to students asking them to participate in the two and a half hour event which promised “a performance by singer Mohit Chauhan” followed by “an interaction with Sadhguru”. As per the email from the Academic Office, all the classes between 2 pm to 5 pm were to remain cancelled on September 9.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, the Academic Officer sent out another email informing the students that the event remains cancelled. A member of FTII students’ body, who did not wish to be named, said it had not taken any official stance on the event and was in the dark on why the event got cancelled.

Other sources in the institute said that Jaggi Vasudev was made aware about the ongoing protest at the institute as well as general lack of enthusiasm among students for the scheduled interaction by those who were present on the ground. “Considering this, he decided to cancel the event instead of forcing it on the students,” said the source.

In a statement to the media, an Isha Foundation spokesperson said, “As the final confirmation of the event Youth and Truth at FTII did not happen in time, Sadhguru’s schedule got committed to other engagements. We are sorry for the disappointment it may have caused to certain people. We wish to do this in near future.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App