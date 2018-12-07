Iyengar yoga can be practised by anyone with precision, alignment in all postures: Prashant Iyengar,

Iyengar Yoga is designed in a way which can be practiced with precision and alignment in all postures by anyone, said Prashant Iyengar, son of BKS Iyengar, in an event held ahead of his father’s centenary celebrations.

Advertising

Prashant said his father didn’t go after any celebrity status as he didn’t want the authenticity of Iyengar yoga to be compromised. “Even after staying away from the paparazzi, Iyengar yoga has managed to reach more than 56 countries across six continents. More than 1,200 students from these countries will be attending the yoga exposition this year in Pune.”

Commenting on how Iyengar yoga gained prominence over the years, Dr Geeta Iyengar, daughter of BKS Iyengar, said: “Initially, we travelled to villages to conduct yoga sessions, after which we conducted them among auto drivers, factory workers, and other minor groups. My father used to suggest different yoga positions to the domestic help for them to work comfortably, which they found helpful. Eventually, we started conducting these sessions on an international level to carry on the legacy and spread awareness about it.”

Prashant added that similar yoga sessions were conducted in the third-world countries too where concession on fees was provided to the students, which attracted a lot of crowd.

Advertising

Abhijata Iyengar, grand-daughter of BKS Iyengar, said the Iyengar yoga uses multiple props that can help even a bed-ridden person to perform yoga with gradual precision.

“As we have simplified yoga with the help of these props and simple methods, Iyengar yoga has been acclaimed internationally and will continue to do so in the future too. We don’t believe in copyrighting Iyengar yoga because it belongs to everyone and we can’t compromise with its spiritual and physical values,” she added.

A senior student of BKS Iyengar Institute said over the last year, multiple yoga sessions have been conducted in the major cities of India to spread awareness.

“People who attended the yoga sessions found it extremely easy to practise. Props like yoga mat and bridge, which were invented by BKS Iyengar, made it easy for the practitioners to gain alignment in their posture with ease.”

These multiple sessions held across the country will culminate into a yoga exposition at the Balewadi Sports ground in Pune till December 14.