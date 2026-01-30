Pune institute to be India’s first state-run facility to produce critical Goat Pox vaccine

In a first by a government facility, Pune-based Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP), which operates under the Maharashtra Department of Animal Husbandry, has developed a Goat Pox vaccine, which is significant for controlling a highly contagious disease caused by the goat pox virus (Capripox virus genus).

The virus, which is endemic in India, Southwest Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Africa, can lead to extremely high morbidity rates (up to 100%) and mortality rates (up to 80-100% in young animals), resulting in substantial economic losses for small ruminant farmers.

This live attenuated vaccine is based on Vero cells and was created by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI) in Mukteshwar.

Dr Y A Pathan, Joint Commissioner of Animal Husbandry and Dairying at IVBP, told The Indian Express that the initial production will consist of approximately 1.15 crore doses of the vaccine. “We are also expecting to receive the production licence soon from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI),” Dr Pathan stated.

In the private sector, goat pox vaccines are available from Hester Biosciences in Gujarat, Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad, among others.

Established in 1960, IVBP is the only institute in Maharashtra that produces vaccines for domestic animals and birds, including bacterial and viral vaccines, diagnostic antigens, and reagents. The institute addresses the vaccine needs of livestock farmers through government veterinary dispensaries.

According to Dr Pathan, Maharashtra has an estimated population of 1.28 crore sheep and goats.

The technology for the vaccine was transferred to IVBP through a non-exclusive license agreement signed on January 20, 2023, via Agrinnovate India Ltd, a Government of India enterprise and the commercial arm of ICAR. This transfer includes the know-how, seed virus, and biological materials necessary for commercial production.

IVBP has also been granted a test licence for producing Lumpi-ProVac, an indigenously developed vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle, which shares technological similarities with the Goat Pox Vaccine. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed on December 29, 2022, in Nagpur, emphasizing large-scale production to meet India’s livestock needs.

On the production process

The production process consists of propagating the attenuated seed virus in Vero cell lines, which are monkey kidney-derived cell cultures suitable for viral replication. Key steps in the process include the preparation and maintenance of Vero cells, inoculation with the seed virus, monitoring viral kinetics (titers at various time points), harvesting, clarification, and formulation of the vaccine, followed by lyophilization (freeze-drying) for stability and storage.

“ICAR-IVRI provides five vials of seed virus, detailed SOPs, and training for up to 3 IVBP staff at their facility (up to 10 days). On-site technical support from IVRI scientists ensures smooth implementation,” Dr Pathan explained. He added that three consecutive batches must pass all QC tests before commercial release. “Our protocols include assessments of safety, sterility, and potency, with potential modifications based on field data. The vaccine is safe for goats and provides long-term immunity against Goat Pox,” Dr Pathan added.