IUCAA, Yerawada jail inmates mark Yoga Day

Staff at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in the city, along with their families, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2022 at 7.30 am on Tuesday by performing asanas from the Common Yoga Protocol.

This was done in association with Kaivalyadhama Outreach, one of the oldest yoga institutes.

The 21st of June 2022, at 7:30 am the institute in association with Kaivalyadhama Outreach invited all of IUCAA’s staff and their family to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2022 by performing asanas from the Common Yoga Protocol pic.twitter.com/163MTxFTGM — IUCAA Scipop (@IUCAAScipop) June 21, 2022

The event was initiated with a brief introduction about the importance of Yoga and its inculcation into our everyday life. Participants were then slowly guided to perform various basic warm-ups like Sukshma Vyayama, moving on to beginners level asanas and then meditation.

Meanwhile, inmates of the city’s Yerawada Central Prison performed yoga on Tuesday morning. A special session was organised by The Satsang Foundation (TSF), Pune team. The chief guest of the programme was superintendent Rani Bhosale.

The yoga teachers were trained by the Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra (BYVK). As several new inmates had joined after recovering from Covid, asanas and pranayama like Bhramari Pranayama were included.