Tuesday, June 21, 2022
IUCAA, Yerawada jail inmates mark Yoga Day

The event was initiated with a brief introduction about the importance of Yoga and its inculcation into our everyday life.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 22, 2022 12:13:05 am
The programme was organised in association with Kaivalyadhama Outreach, one of the oldest yoga institutes. (Twitter @IUCAAScipop)

Staff at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in the city, along with their families, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2022 at 7.30 am on Tuesday by performing asanas from the Common Yoga Protocol.

This was done in association with Kaivalyadhama Outreach, one of the oldest yoga institutes.

The event was initiated with a brief introduction about the importance of Yoga and its inculcation into our everyday life. Participants were then slowly guided to perform various basic warm-ups like Sukshma Vyayama, moving on to beginners level asanas and then meditation.

Meanwhile, inmates of the city’s Yerawada Central Prison performed yoga on Tuesday morning. A special session was organised by The Satsang Foundation (TSF), Pune team. The chief guest of the programme was superintendent Rani Bhosale.

The yoga teachers were trained by the Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra (BYVK). As several new inmates had joined after recovering from Covid, asanas and pranayama like Bhramari Pranayama were included.

