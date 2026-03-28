IUCAA researchers, international collaborators conduct geometric test for the Universe

The uncertainty in redshift of the galaxy can result in a biased understanding of the cosmological parameters that describe the Universe.

Astronomers use the faint light from distant galaxies to understand the history and makeup of the universe.

As light from these “background” galaxies travels toward Earth, it passes by closer “foreground” galaxies, and the gravity of the closer galaxies bends and distorts the light, a phenomenon called weak gravitational lensing.

Gravitational lensing is used to make cosmic maps of matter, most of which is dark matter, and study how structure in the Universe grows.

For this, scientists need to know exactly how much the light from background galaxies has stretched as it traveled across the expanding universe, a concept known as redshift.