IUCAA marks 30th anniversary with ode to founder, talk on monsoon

(Written by Sameer Manekar)

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), the premier astronomy and astrophysics research institute, marked its 30th foundation day on Saturday with a play as an ode to its founder Dr Jayant Narlikar, and a talk on ‘physics of monsoon ‘over India.

Located in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, IUCAA has been instrumental in developing technology to promote astronomy and astrophysics in the country.

The celebrations began with the screening of a play, Abhalala Gavasni (The Sky is the Limit), written by filmmaker Sai Paranjpye. The play was earlier performed as a tribute to Dr Narlikar on his 80th birth anniversary in July. Screening its recording, the play portrayed the increasing passion for science and astronomy through the life and works of Narlikar and the institute.

Geophysicist and oceanographer Prof Satish Shetye delivered the foundation day talk titled ‘Physics of the Monsoons over India and Surrounding Seas: A Primer’. Satish, who is also the former director of the National Institute of Oceanography, elaborated on the distribution of precipitation in the Indian subcontinent and the theories behind it. IUCAA was at the forefront of popularising scientific and astronomical research across universities.