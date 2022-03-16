‘It’s possible to do world-class research in India’: Dr Kaushik, assistant professor at SPPU

“We can talk about everything but Covid-19,” came nine-year-old Abhay’s reply when his mother Karishma Kaushik sought his opinion on starting a new online forum ‘Talk to A Scientist’ (TTAS) in March 2020.

As the world was coming to terms with the once-in-a-century and ever-unfolding coronavirus pandemic two years ago, physician-scientist Dr Karishma Kaushik saw a bright opportunity to build a one-of-a-kind science outreach platform for students who were forced to be away from schools.

“It was an idea that I shared with my research colleague Snehal Kadam and within no time, we were online—taking numerous questions from young school-goers,” recalls Dr Kaushik, an assistant professor at the Department of Biotechnology at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Today, close to 100 weeks old, the TTAS has taken firm roots with a dedicated audience of 40 to 50 children per session, she says. “It is wonderful when I meet new colleagues’ families, I first get asked about TTAS. I then have to remind them about the research being done in my laboratory,” she says.

Interest in clinical research

Born to lawyer-physician parents and hailing from Mumbai, young Kaushik arrived in Pune to pursue medicine at the Dr D Y Patil Medical College in Pimpri. Throughout in college, she remained active in community-related medical activities. “During a brief stint at Sassoon General Hospital, I realised that my wider skillsets largely remained under-utilised in the typical practice of medicine,” she shares.

But her medical career took a turn during her three-year MD coursework at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), where her interest in clinical research got kindled. “I bagged the Ranbaxy Young Scientist award for a research project that involved genetic characterisation of clinical strains of chickenpox. That day, I realised that there was a budding researcher in me. My stint at AFMC showed me that one can do world-class research in India,” says Dr Kaushik.

Dr Karishma’s marriage to Kaushik, a Pune-based computer engineer, and shifting base to California in the United States brought numerous changes. It was a mix of starting with life in a new country, a different academic system and facing a series of rejections to enrol for a PhD programme at top institutes in California. “But my husband persuaded me to get started off with an informal research experience at UC Berkeley. The larger plan was to get familiarised with the American academic system,” she recalls.

A doctoral in US

A few years later, her PhD journey started at the University of Texas for which the couple relocated to Austin. The doctoral studies were no cakewalk as the couple was expecting their first child. “Even in the US, the academic systems are not equipped to have maternity leave built into the PhD programme. I went on maternity leave without pay. I had to pay my stipend to a colleague to cover my teaching assignments. Had it not been for our individual financial situation that allowed us, it would have been a difficult situation. And this really needs to change,” she says.

“A doctoral programme cannot be without a maternity leave or a long leave policy, in general. Even though the PhD was a wholesome experience, the part of being a new parent was simultaneously isolating. Supporting personal choices and situations is an important reform we need to see in PhD programmes the world over,” she suggests.

The biggest gain while pursuing doctoral studies in Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Dr Kaushik says was the opportunity to be trained to work with multi-cellular bacterial communities, also known as biofilms. “In nature or within the human body, bacteria grow in clumps and I was part of a team—a physicist, a mathematician, an engineer—that discovered a metabolic compound which could augment the action of antibiotics. I had several publications during the course of my PhD,” Dr Kaushik narrates.

Her association with the University of Texas continued for another three years as a teaching faculty for undergraduates. On the experience, she says, “I developed curriculum and content for laboratory courses and it was a wonderful experience giving lectures to 300-odd bright undergraduates. Parallelly, I was also exploring opportunities to return to India.”

Back to India

It was through the Ramalingaswami Re-entry Fellowship, offered by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, that Dr Kaushik could continue with her research pursuits after returning to India in 2018. With the fifth year progressing, she is proud of establishing a unique research program that works on wounds and oral infections, using human-relevant approaches that are neither simple lab models nor animal models at SPPU.

“This fellowship gave me an opportunity to enter the Indian academic system. We build infection-on-a-chip platforms using human-relevant systems such as human cells and proteins and design devices that mimic the human infection state. In these systems, we study infections caused by biofilms such as wound infections. With this, we are developing a pre-clinical platform for new antimicrobial screening purposes. This can accelerate the testing and development of new antibiotic approaches for biofilms,” she shares.

Dr Kaushik has been a member of key committees in Indian science, including the latest Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020. She was in the committee that recommended more women scientists must be in decision making roles and batted for providing equal opportunities and extending benefits to LGBTQIA+ scientists in India.

For improving the ease of doing science in India, minimal administrative formalities are important, Dr Kaushik believes. She also hopes to see young PhD graduates get more post-doctoral opportunities within India.

‘Be the change…’

Doing science anywhere in the world is not easy and India has its own challenges, Dr Kaushik highlights. She adds, “But the last few years have shown me that we can overcome challenges, and truly make an impact in the ecosystem, which has responded positively in my case in the form of opportunities and recognition.”

To fellow and younger researchers, her word of advice is skill gaining and diversification. Her motto remains ‘Be the change you want to see in Indian science’. She is optimistic about Indian science and the future opportunities to contribute to the scientific community.

Dr Kaushik, who likes best to be known as a researcher-facilitator, prefers to view everybody in her team as a colleague and blur the hierarchy-based positions. “We all work together and we are all stakeholders. If something succeeds, we all benefit,” she said.

After 5 pm on working days, Karishma finds time for exercise, family and reading while at home. “Once home, I engage in an hour-long exercise that helps me unwind the day. I enjoy reading at night but ensure it is not science,” she adds.