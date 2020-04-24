Items worth Rs. 5 lakh ‘stolen’ from sealed DSK Group projects

An investigation is on to identify and arrest culprits. (Representational Image) An investigation is on to identify and arrest culprits. (Representational Image)

Items worth Rs. 5 lakh were allegedly stolen from the sealed properties of developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni alias DSK, arrested along with his wife and others, in connection to an alleged multicrore scam in which depositors were cheated through different investment schemes.

Police had sealed 463 properties comprising construction projects of DSK Group and some vehicles from the accused. These properties included two projects, Global Education and Waterfall Residence, in Fursungi area.

According to police, on receiving information about theft from these properties, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar and Assistant Inspector Sunil Gawli visited the spot.

Police said the doors and windows of about 1,000 apartments in three buildings at these two projects were broken and damaged.

Electronic items such as air conditioners, ceiling fans, televisions, CCTV cameras, computers, coolers and other equipment were missing from the properties, police said. An investigation is on to identify and arrest culprits.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch of Pune City Police registered a theft case against unidentified persons in this regard at the Hadapsar police station on Thursday.

The investigation into DSK’s investments began after a resident of Kothrud, Jitendra Mulekar, and others lodged an FIR against him, his wife Hemanti and others on October 28, 2017. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act and sections of the Prize Chit and Money Circulation Banning Act.

Since then, the EOW has been probing the DSK Group for allegedly cheating around 35,000 depositors and investors of Rs 1,083 crore, siphoning off Rs 711 crore received in the form of loans and Rs 111 crore accepted through debentures and a land deal in Fursungi which involved embezzlement of Rs 184 crore.

Police have named 15 accused in the alleged scam. Eleven including DSK, Hemanti and his son Shirish have been arrested and chargesheeted.

