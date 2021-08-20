Isolated heavy rain over Pune’s Ghats on Friday: IMD

Ghat areas of Pune city could witness isolated heavy spells on Friday, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted.

Rainfall over the city, however, will be of light intensity. The city’s rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours – Shivajinagar – 0.8mm, Pashan – 0.5mm and Lohegaon – 1.4mm.

The relative humidity recorded in Pune on Friday ranged between 83 – 85 per cent.

With the southwest monsoon turning active over Maharashtra, favourable conditions prevail over the state for widespread light to moderate rain.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 20, 2021

Pune city AQI – 38 – Satisfactory