ISKCON devotees in Pune protest against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Pune on Saturday held protests to condemn the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. Holding banners that said, ‘Protect our temples in Bangladesh’ and ‘Stop violence against Hindus’ several devotees gathered at the ISKCON temple in Pune Camp area Saturday morning and protested against the attacks and killings of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

“The ISKCON temple in Bangladesh was demolished. Some ISKCON devotees were also killed in attacks in the last few days. Women were also attacked. Forceful conversions of Hindus are being done. We demand that the Bangladesh government rebuild the temples demolished by the anti-social elements. Also, amendments should be made in the Bangladeshi law for protection of Hindu women and minority communities. We demand the United Nations and the Indian government take up steps for protection of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh,” said Shwetdeep Das alias Sanjay Bhosale, vice president of ISKCON.

ISKCON devotees performed ‘Harinam Sankirtan’ to condemn the violence in Bangladesh. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) ISKCON devotees performed ‘Harinam Sankirtan’ to condemn the violence in Bangladesh. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also took part in the protests. ISKCON devotees performed ‘Harinam Sankirtan’ to condemn the violence in Bangladesh. Protests were held at 740 ISKCON temples across 170 countries on Saturday.

Radheshyam Das, President of ISKCON Pune temple said, “ISKCON has been working for world peace for the last many years in different countries. We work for social causes. ISKCON performed services for the people even in Bangladesh during the Covid crisis. We are protesting peacefully against the attacks in Bangladesh. World leaders should stand with us.”

ISKCON devotees will submit a memorandum of the demands to the Pune district collector, requesting the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to look into this issue, stated a press release issued on Saturday.

