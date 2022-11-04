Ireland govt to hold higher edu roadshow from Nov 20 in city

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Education in Ireland, the Irish government’s national brand promoting its higher education institutions, will conduct its education roadshow this month.

The roadshow will span five cities in India — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Pune.

Over 6,000 Indian students chose Ireland last year as their study-abroad destination at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Keeping the same in mind, 16 top Irish Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) will be visiting India to invite students for the academic year 2023-2024. In Pune, the fair will be held on November 20.

Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, India & South Asia for Education in Ireland, said, “Irish universities are ranked among the top five per cent worldwide for their quality of education. Currently, Ireland hosts 35,000+ students from 160 countries studying in Ireland which includes more than 6,000 students from India. We eagerly look forward to engaging with students, clearing doubts, and helping them to prepare for a smooth study abroad journey.”

The fair will provide a platform to all students to interact, gauge their prospects, apply directly to leading Irish institutions that offer UG and PG programs in Business, Science, Engineering, and Humanities. It aims to educate aspiring students and their parents about the admission process, courses, visa process, post-study stay-back option offered to international students.