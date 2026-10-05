Why more Indian students are choosing Ireland over UK, Europe for education

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

Ireland is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, with its English-speaking environment, shorter postgraduate courses and post-study work opportunities drawing students away from traditional destinations like the United Kingdom (UK) and other European countries.

According to the Ireland Higher Education Authority (HEA), 44,535 non-Irish-domiciled enrolments were recorded in higher education in 2024-25, a 10.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Indian students formed the largest international cohort, accounting for 20.6 per cent of these enrolments, around 9,175 students. While the numbers may be modest compared with the number of students who go abroad every year for studies, the uptick is unmistakable.

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From just over 2,000 students in 2017-18, the numbers rose steadily before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international student mobility. The recovery after the pandemic, however, was followed by a much sharper rise. Enrolments crossed 4,000 in 2021-22, then jumped to 7,070 in 2023-24.

By 2024-25, the figure had climbed to 9,175, meaning Ireland was receiving more than four times as many Indian students as it did seven years earlier. The particularly steep increase in the last two years suggests that Ireland’s appeal is no longer limited to a small group of students, but is becoming a mainstream alternative for Indians considering education in the UK, US and other European countries.

The English factor

For many, Ireland’s use of English as the primary language of instruction is one of its biggest advantages over countries like Germany and the Netherlands, alongside shorter master’s programmes, particularly when comparing overall costs.

Tanishka Prabhu, 22, from Pune, studied at Griffith College Dublin from 2023-2025 and now works in Ireland. “I came here for my bachelor’s. Mostly Indians come for master’s here. When I came in January 2023, there were very few Indian students. But now they are here in huge numbers,” Prabhu said.

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Tanishka Prabhu (Express photo/Special arrangement). Tanishka Prabhu (Express photo/Special arrangement).

“I chose Ireland because my elder sister also did her master’s here, and while researching, we found out that expenses are lower than in Europe. It is an English-speaking country, and the weather is extremely nice too.”

Saanvi Gambhir, pursuing a master’s in finance at University College Cork, had initially considered Germany. “I chose Ireland as the post-study norms are much better than the UK. I was planning for Germany, but there is also the language barrier there. Here, there’s no such issue.”

Aman Nanda, also pursuing finance at University College Cork, compared Ireland with the UK. “I was initially planning for the UK, but I chose Ireland because the quality of life, education, and economy are much better than there,” he said.

“My experience has been really amazing. Everyone is extremely nice and helpful here, with absolutely zero racism towards Indians. The course quality is excellent, and so are the teachers teaching it.”

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Sadaf Sheikh, 28, is pursuing an LLM at Trinity College Dublin and initially considered the Netherlands. “I wanted to go to the Netherlands, but it is much more costly than Ireland. Here the master’s is only for one year, and we can work for two years after it is over.”

Sustainable career at affordable cost

For Akheel Sisal, going abroad was a childhood dream, but the real question was where education could lead to a sustainable career without overwhelming costs. After his MBA in Pune and experience as a data analyst, he explored European colleges, but consultancies flagged his undergraduate record as a hurdle — until Ireland emerged unexpectedly.

“I started checking with friends studying in Ireland, and they told me the IT market was growing, there were job opportunities, and the process was relatively easy,” Sisal recalls.

Compared to the uncertainty of the United States — high tuition, heavy loans, visa concerns — Ireland seemed more manageable. “The US was never an option because of the uncertainty,” he says. “Some of my friends had hefty loans and were still struggling to pay them back.”

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Despite being warned his profile might not secure admission, Sisal received three acceptance letters and chose National College of Ireland’s one-year Master’s in Data Analytics, with a €4,000 scholarship on a €15,000 fee.

“I asked if I would have to study from huge notebooks and prepare for written examinations. They told me the programme was much more practical and lab-focused. I knew then that this was where I wanted to go.” Before graduating, he secured a full-time role and now works as a data and AI manager.

Consultants see a pattern

Education consultants in Pune also report rising interest. Digvijay Sawant of Imperial Overseas Educational Consultants said Ireland particularly attracts students in technology, pharma, and management. “There is a rise in recent years of people going to Ireland. Ireland is known for three things: IT, pharma, and management,” noting the country is often called the ‘Silicon Valley of Europe’.

“In other European countries or the US, the master’s programme is for two years. In Ireland, it is only for one year. After that, you can stay back for two years. Also, there is no language barrier. Costs are also down because you’re only paying for 1 year of education instead of two,” Sawant said.

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“The seats for Ireland are getting filled very fast. Last year, we sent around 20-25 students to Ireland. We are currently on track to beat that number this year,” he said.

With inputs from Kalyani Lad.

Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express.