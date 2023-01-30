Iranian student held for ‘attacking public servant, overstaying’

A 26-year-old Iranian student in Pune has been arrested on the charges of attacking a public servant, illegally staying and rash driving.

According to police, the accused identified as Shah Vali Bor Ali Akbar Abdul Rahman, was travelling towards Sangvi Phata from D Mart Road in Aundh in a two-wheeler Saturday morning when he noticed a police checkpost and “took a U-turn to flee”.

On his way back, he “collided” with another two-wheeler ridden by a woman and both fell on the ground. When the police approached, the Iranian started “arguing” with the personnel and even “hit” one among them identified as Balkrushna Mahadik.

Mahadik, working as an Assistant-Inspector at Sangavi Traffic Division, received minor injuries, police said.

It was found that the accused, hailing from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province and studying at Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research did not have a driving license and even his visa had expired in December 2022.

He was detained and sent for medical examinations over suspicion of riding in an inebriated condition. Later he was arrested and booked under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (illegal stay) and other sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act.