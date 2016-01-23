Iranian national held for overstaying

The anti-terror cell of the Pune city police crime branch has nabbed an Iranian national for allegedly overstaying in the city for at least a decade.

The police have identified the Iranian national as Mohammed Udayullah Takizade (41), currently residing in an apartment on Alandi Road, in the jurisdiction of Vishrantwadi police station. The police said that Mohammed came to Pune in 2001 on a student visa for doing MSc from the University of Pune. His visa expired in 2006 after which he continued to stay in the city. He tried to procure refugee visa thrice, but could not get it. Police sources said they were keeping a close watch on him for the last two months. He has now been detained by the police for overstaying and is likely to be deported to Iran after completing the legal procedures.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App