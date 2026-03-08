Hidden Stories: Beyond headlines, the rare 35mm Iranian film masterpieces surviving quietly in Pune’s archive

A still from 1987 Iranian film 'Where Is the Friend’s House?' Written and directed by Abbas Kiarostami, the movie shows an 8-year-old boy's arduous journey to return his classmate's notebook.

Written by Neha Rathod

For much of the world, Iran is now seen through breaking news, diplomatic tensions, religious edicts and political conflict. Yet beneath these global narratives lies a quieter cultural force that has earned unparalleled respect on the international film stage — Iranian cinema.

For decades, Iranian filmmakers have crafted deeply human stories that have earned global acclaim for their moral depth, poetic realism and philosophical storytelling.

And in Pune, far from Tehran’s streets or Iran’s rugged villages, many of these cinematic stories quietly survive on reels of film.

At the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), one of the country’s most important repositories of cinema, rare Iranian films sit alongside Indian classics and international works. Established in 1964, the archive was created to preserve India’s cinematic heritage. Over the decades, it has also built a remarkable collection of world cinema, allowing researchers and students to study films that rarely find their way into commercial theatres.