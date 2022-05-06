Iranian artist brings secret messages of freedom and quotidian truths to Pune

“Verses and poems, historically in the east and particularly in Persian, were written with shrouded double meanings, so that only the people who could decipher the code could understand the meaning. That is what I have tried to do,” says one of Iran’s greatest contemporary artists, Khosrow Hassanzadeh, as the first exhibition of his works opens at the Vida Heydari Contemporary (VHC) gallery in Pune’s Koregaon Park. It comprises works that Hassanzadeh created before the pandemic as he wrote while singing out loud the poems he was composing, and danced around in a kind of Sufi movement so that what emerged —and is on display— are texts that nobody can read, with an image hinting at the theme.

The exhibition is relevant because India and Iran have a shared literary and cultural history, especially of miniature paintings and poetry. The title is Raaz, a word with the same meaning of mystery and secrecy in Persian and Indian languages. “Raaz refers to veiling and concealing and to a secret that does not reveal itself to just anyone. Raaz is deeply steeped in the Persian Sufi traditions of ghazal poetry. The works are like the poems of Hafez, which are layered and not meant to illuminate the poet’s feelings but rather to veil them,” says Shahrzad Afrashteh, partner of Hassanzadeh, who translated the artist’s interview for this report.

Born in 1963, Hassanzadeh came of age during the Iranian revolution and was drafted into the war. According to The Guardian, “he likes to joke – he is a very smiling person – that it was this experience that made him into an artist: it was, he says, only by offering to make paintings of Iran’s martyrs during the war that he avoided martyrdom himself”. “As I grew up in the Iranian revolution, which was filled with censorship and people were not able to express their ideas freely, I learnt how artists, poets and writers were creating works with hidden and elusive text as a way of hiding their true expression and codifying them. I, too, used hidden text,” says Hassanzadeh.

He adds that the practice can be seen in the context of “the history of the region, where poets and artists would create ambiguity in their verse, because of the limitations posed upon them by the authorities, who could be rulers or kings of the period”. “The verses and the miniatures of our region are communicated in such a way that one both understands and does not understand the meaning at the same time. The purpose is that the artist can both confirm and, where necessary, deny what is being said or meant,” he adds.

In a world marked with bloody borders, Hassanzadeh once again depicts the suppression of the ordinary person. “All my work, it appears, has been the outcome of seeing how politicians and leaders who want to determine our fate. History is written by the victor — the kings, queens and generals— and I want to ask about our position as ordinary people,” he says. One of his most powerful series is titled Terrorist, where he has depicted his family as well as himself to challenge the perception in the West that the people of Iran are terrorists. “Is that how the West wants to describe me and my family, as terrorists? The Western view exists even today,” he says. He also fought back with a series, titled Pahlavans, about wrestlers who were revered as protecting the vulnerable in the community, as well as artwork on heroes of the past, icons and singers.

The exhibition at the VHC gallery is a move away from his previous works to his very early ones by being very personal, where, once again, he conceals “the secrets of my soul in ambiguous verse”. The works are packed with text, the imagery of a woman’s face, bird and flowers, and hints at content that one can only imagine but never be certain about. “Each of these works are like a page of verse, each conveying a story. Here, as ever in Persian poems, you have the nightingale, which symbolises the human heart that longs and cries for the view of the rose-like cheek of the beloved, the bird being an age-old symbol of the human soul,” says Hassanzadeh.