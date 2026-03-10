Iran supply curbs push up apple, kiwi, date prices in Pune’s Gultekdi market

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has a reverberating effect even in Pune’s fruit and dry fruit markets. With import curbs disrupting the flow of Iranian goods into India, traders at the city’s Gultekdi market are grappling with rising prices, supply shortages, and an uncertain road ahead.

Apple prices shoot up

Suyog Zende, a fruit trader at Gultekdi market, said no fresh consignment of Iranian apples had arrived in the past eight days. “Only those who had stored stock beforehand still have Iranian apples available,” he said.

With Iranian supply drying up, traders have turned to alternatives – apples from South Africa, Poland, and New Zealand – but these come at a steep premium. The price of Iranian apples at Gultekdi has jumped from Rs 110 per kg to around Rs 180. Apples from Poland now cost Rs 200 per kg, those from South Africa Rs 240 per kg, and New Zealand apples are priced upwards of Rs 250 per kg.

Kiwi prices double

The disruption has hit Kiwis even harder. Zende said the Iranian kiwi supply has also completely stopped, with fresh consignments now arriving only from New Zealand, at nearly double the price of that from Iran. “A box of three kiwis from New Zealand now costs around Rs 60, compared to Rs 30–35 for the same from Iran,” he said.

While import-dependent fruits are getting pricier, an opposite effect is emerging for fruits meant for export. “Bananas, grapes, watermelon, pomegranate, muskmelon, and other fruits originally destined for Middle East markets are now being redirected to the domestic market,” Zende added.

The added supply has pushed domestic prices down – but that’s bad news for farmers, who stand to earn lower returns. Zende warned that the situation could worsen once the mango season begins after Gudi Padwa. “If exports to the Middle East remain stalled by then, the surplus will need to be absorbed domestically, further squeezing farmers’ margins,” he said.

Dry fruits dry up

Dry fruit traders are also feeling the heat. Navin Goyal, who deals in dry fruits at Gultekdi market, said roughly five categories of goods, including around 10 varieties of dates, pistachios, Mamra almonds, black raisins, saffron, and dried figs, are sourced from Iran.

While alternative suppliers exist, Goyal said Iranian products are preferred for their quality and lower price. “Dates and pistachios are the most affected commodities. Prices of dates from Iran have risen from the Rs 150-300 per kg range to Rs 200-370 per kg. Premium-grade dates have gone up by around Rs 100, now fetching Rs 1,400–1,500 per kg,” Goyal said.

The timing has compounded the problem. Traders typically stock up on dates ahead of Ramzan, when demand peaks. With import curbs in place during the festive month, Goyal said there is now a visible shortage of ‘fard dates’. “If the conflict prolongs, its effects will be starkly visible by the end of March,” he said.

Goyal noted that saffron may be less vulnerable to the disruption; domestic production from Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh is of comparable, even superior quality, and supply can be regulated from within the country. But for dates and pistachios, no easy domestic substitute exists. If the conflict drags on and import curbs remain in place, prices are likely to climb further.