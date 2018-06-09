Iranian overstaying in Pune alleges assault by policewomen at FRO

Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.(Representational Image) Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.(Representational Image)

An Iranian national, who has been overstaying in Pune after her visa expired, has alleged that she was beaten up by policewomen at the Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) of Pune police commissionerate on Thursday. Police have, however, denied the allegation and claimed that the woman misbehaved with the police personnel at the FRO.

On Friday, Nooshin Roostae complained to the Additional Commissioner Sahebrao Patil about the incident. She said he would also meet Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla in this regard.

“I came to India for studies in November 2011. I completed my graduation from Fergusson College and later took admission for an MA in Anthropology at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU). In March 2017, my visa expired… I was unable to get my visa extended… I had to overstay,” said Nooshin. She said she was unable to get her visa extended as she could not procure certain essential documents from the SPPU. Nooshin said she communicated with the university authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor, but failed to get the documents, due to which she applied for an exit permit for going back to her country.

“I have been visiting the FRO for the past two weeks. It was not possible for me to submit the documents like house registration papers and other things. I kept requesting the police to understand my situation and give me an exit permit. I went to the FRO with a friend on Thursday. But, the police personnel made fun of me, argued with me and around 5 pm, a group of policewomen thrashed me and even snatched my cell phone, which they later returned. This is not the way police personnel should behave. I have demanded an inquiry against them,” she said, showing injury marks on her body.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (special branch) Preeti Tipre said Nooshin has been overstaying in the country from March 2017. “She changed her residence and did not inform police. She applied for an exit permit on May 24, but did not submit essential documents. She violated visa norms. On Thursday, she misbehaved with police officers at the FRO. The policewomen only intervened to control her. Action in her case will be taken as per law.” Nooshin said, “Because of the expiry of visa, I could not get a house with a registered agreement. So I had to stay at a friend’s place. It was not possible for me to produce the documents police wanted.”

