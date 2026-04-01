‘Iran left us no choice’: Israeli Consul General defends joint operation with US

A month into the conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India (based in Mumbai), addressed Pune-based journalists via video conferencing on Tuesday, offering a candid account of Israel’s military posture, its objectives, and its message to critics at home and abroad.

Revach was unequivocal about Israel’s resolve. “Iran has empowered numerous terrorist groups to incite violence against Israel. Consequently, we are deeply concerned about the safety and security of our citizens. We will not tolerate threats. We are indifferent to what Western nations, leftist groups, or anyone else might say,” he stated.

The Consul General explained that the current military operation was driven by necessity, not aggression. “Due to the threat posed by Iran’s growing military buildup, a joint operation was launched against them in conjunction with the United States. The objective of this operation is to neutralise the threat facing Israel as well as the Gulf nations. The attacks conducted thus far have dealt a severe blow to Iran’s naval and air forces. More than 90 per cent of their ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed,” Revach asserted.

On the question of how and when the conflict concludes, he articulated a clear chain of command: once the desired objectives have been achieved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump will make the final decision. He also signalled that further escalation beyond the current state of hostilities is unlikely.

‘Iran dialogue simply not possible’

Addressing the wave of protests that have erupted globally against both the United States and Israel since the strikes on Iran, Revach offered a pointed response.

“More than a thousand people in Israel lost their lives in the Hamas attacks. Yet, no one spoke up at that time. No one spoke out regarding the atrocities committed within Iran itself. People do not desire war; they wish to live peaceful lives. Therefore, anti-war voices are bound to be raised. However, Iran has engaged in a relentless series of attacks. Consequently, dialogue with Iran is simply not possible,” he said.

India in conflict crosshairs

The conflict, Revach noted, is not without consequence for India. He pointed to a critical economic pressure point: “India sources 60 per cent of its fuel from the Gulf nations. Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz; however, it is essential that this strait remains open.” He added that the Government of India will need to determine its stance on the conflict, and suggested that as a nation engaged in its own battle against terrorism, India is “better positioned to understand Israel’s perspective”.

Story continues below this ad

On Indians in Israel

Responding to circulating social media claims that Indian nationals in Israel were being denied entry into bunkers and facing safety concerns, Revach was categorical in his denial.

He noted that the India-Israel relationship is deeply admired, and stressed that discrimination of any kind has no place in Israel’s civil defence framework.

“Most Israelis don’t have their own bunkers, so they go to public shelters. We don’t discriminate against anyone, and these claims are not true. Anyone in need of entering a shelter can access it,” he said.

He acknowledged that some private residential buildings do have in-built shelters, but clarified that these are limited in capacity. “Most people prefer public shelters,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

As for the broader sense of security felt by the Indian community in Israel, Revach pointed out that: “Indians feel quite safe in Israel, and so most of them didn’t leave when asked by their embassies to evacuate – they decided to stay back. This itself reflects that they feel safe and protected.”