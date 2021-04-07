IPS probationers visit INS Shivaji at Lonavala

Twenty two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers from the 72nd Regular Recruit visited INS Shivaji on Monday. (File)

Twenty two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers from the 72nd Regular Recruit, including four foreign national officer trainees, from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, visited INS Shivaji on Monday as a part of their scheduled study tour.

“The visit was aimed to familiarise the probationers on the role of the Indian Navy as a combat ready force and the specific role of INS Shivaji as a premier marine engineering training establishment of the Indian Navy,” read a press statement from INS Shivaji.

As part of the visit, the probationers were briefed on maritime history and various aspects of training carried out at INS Shivaji.

All precautions pertaining to Covid-19 norms were ensured during the conduct of the visit, the press statement said.

