IPS officer appears before Koregaon Bhima panel, seeks time to file affidavit

FORMER PUNE Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on Thursday appeared before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry in Mumbai and sought time to file her affidavit, claiming she is yet to receive certain documents from the Pune city police.

The two-member commission headed by retired Justice J N Patel is probing the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several were injured.

Shukla was the Pune Police Commissioner when the violence took place and is currently posted in Hyderabad as Additional Director General of CRPF (South Zone).

Elgaar Parishad, a conclave, was held in the jurisdiction of the Pune city police on December 31, 2017, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle. According to a Pune city police investigation, the Elgaar Parishad was organised by the banned CPI-Maoist organisation, and the speeches delivered at the conclave and previous campaigns for the event were among the factors that caused the violence.

On October 22, the commission’s lawyer, Aashish Satpute, had filed an application that IPS officers Rashmi Shukla and Param Bir Singh be called as witnesses as it is necessary to bring forward intelligence inputs and all information received by the two officers. The commission had then issued summons asking the two officers to appear before it as witnesses

Accordingly, Shukla appeared before the commission on Thursday. She told the commission that she has sought a list of documents, which she needs to study. She said she has received the documents from Pune rural police, but is yet to get the documents from the Pune city police.

Lawyer Shishir Hiray, representing the state, told the commission that they would be getting the documents from the Pune city on Friday.