Invoking ESMA will be last option: Tope

Stating that official orders have been issued to apply no-work-no-pay principle against agitating teachers,Minister for Higher and Technical Education Rajesh Tope on Tuesday reiterated that the government could invoke the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against teachers as a last resort.

Tope,who claimed that the government has agreed in principle to all major demands raised by the protesting teachers,said the vice-chancellors of state universities had been instructed to warn managements of institutions of higher learning concerned that they could face disaffiliation if teachers associated with them did not end boycott of examination-related work.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a state-level conference on vocational education,the minister said the government had taken into consideration all legalities before contemplating the decision to invoke ESMA against teachers as a last measure to deal with the situation arising out of the boycott by teachers.

Assessment of answersheets is a prime responsibility of teachers. If they are shying away from their responsibility,it amounts to misconduct, he said,adding that teachers should exhibit conduct that would upheld the dignity of their noble profession.

More than 45,000 teachers from eight state universities have been boycotting examination work,responding to a call by the Maharashtra Federation of College and University Teachers Organisation (MFUCTO),since February 4.

Tope said the chief minister and his deputy,among others,had held detailed talks with the representatives of agitating teachers recently,and issues related to all major demands of teachers were worked out.

Release of arrears of Sixth Pay Commission is one of the major demands of teachers,and to this effect we have handed over time-bound action plan to teachers. An additional burden of Rs 1,900 crore would fall on the exchequer towards fulfilling this demand,of which 80 per cent has to be borne by the Centre. The Centre has recently altered its stand on the funding pattern,asking the state government to release the money on its behalf that can be reimbursed later. Accordingly,the state government is committed to releasing money towards the payment of arrears in installments in April,June and subsequent periods. The ensuing state budget is having provision of this money, he said.

On exemption from clearing examinations like NET/SET,as demanded by the teachers association for a section of teachers,Tope said: The question is related to around 2,307 teachers only,who have failed to clear qualifying examination despite repeated reminders. These teachers have been demanding approval from services since the date of their joining as against the government stand to approve the services with effect from a formal decision on the matter. The issue will be resolved shortly, he said.

The state cabinet,last week,has decided to approve services of non-NET/SET teachers appointed between September 19,1991,and April 9,2000,subject to certain conditions.

