Investors’ scam: Supplementary chargesheet filed, EOW elaborates on DSK son’s role

(Representational image) (Representational image)

In a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune city police on Monday, police have elaborated on the role of DSK Kulkarni’s son Shirish and five top office bearers of the group in the multi-crore investors scam involving the DSK Group.

In May this year, the EOW had filed a 37,000-page chargesheet against DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh More, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “We have file a 1,600-page supplementary charge sheet against six persons — Shirish Kulkarni, Anuradha Purandare, Vinay Badgandi, Kedar Wanjpe, Sai Wanjpe and Dhananjay Pachpor.”

Kedar and Sai Wanjpe happen to be relatives of the Kulkarnis. The chargesheet elaborates on the role of the six persons in the case in which around 35,000 people were cheated. The chargesheet had pegged the total amount of the fraud at Rs 2,043 crore. The Pune city police recently lodged two more cases of cheating against developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, known as DSK, Shirish and Hemanti, in connection with two companies of the Group, which allegedly evaded sales tax to the tune of Rs 52 crore.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App