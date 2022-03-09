International Women’s Day: ‘With family support, I dared to dream and achieve my goal’

Pune’s Dr Jai Kelkar is among a few female ophthalmologists in Maharashtra who have been conferred the FRCOphth (fellowship exam of the Royal College of Ophthalmology, London). The exam cleared by Dr Kelkar recently is considered to be one of the toughest exams in ophthalmology training and involves a rigorous and stringent selection process with clinical and surgical audits demanding expertise as well as publications in international journals.

Dr Kelkar, who is also the director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology, said it was not only her hard work that paid off but also the crucial support she received from her family on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8).

“My parents are not doctors but my mother always cherished a dream to be a doctor herself and eventually obtained a post-graduation degree in chemistry. Perhaps, this passion for medicine was ingrained in me since childhood,” she said.

After obtaining her MBBS degree from Nashik, she pursued Diplomate of National Board (DNB) at KEM hospital and then applied for a fellowship in Belgium in 2002. “I still remember preparing for my entrance examination and breastfeeding my infant daughter at the same time,” Dr Kelkar said.

It was, however, later at the age of 40 that Dr Kelkar got back to studies and obtained the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS).

“This was very special as I was practising as a full-time doctor, managing home and the two children and also my fitness activities,” said Dr Kelkar who plays taekwondo and has completed two full marathons.

“I wanted to pass this exam at all costs. They say fortune favours the bold and I was lucky to clear my FRCS’s part three in the first attempt,” she added.

“It is due to my parents’ support and the vigour that they instilled in me that I managed to achieve this. My sister is a multitasker and never ceases to amaze me with her energy and positive outlook. My husband is a super-achiever himself who I see tirelessly work towards his goals and he never ceases to inspire and support me. My daughters ground me with their sane advice and wit and they are so independent that they take care of me. My in-laws are like another set of parents for me who gave me this huge platform to set my career. I sincerely feel, if there is family support, you can dare to dream and find a way to reach your goal,” she said.