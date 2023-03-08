International Women’s Day: PMPML reintroduces free travel for women on Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has re-introduced the scheme of providing free rides to women on ‘ladies-special’ Tejaswini buses on the 8th of every month.

The decision to provide free rides on the 8th of every month was taken on March 6, 2019. However, owing to low occupancy during the pandemic, the special services for women were shut. The services were restarted a few months ago. Now, the PMPML has decided to resume the free travel scheme as well.

As per PMPML sources, 24 Tejaswini buses ply on 19 routes in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

On Wednesday, indianexpress.com also saw a few Tejaswini buses carrying male commuters. When asked about the issue, a PMPML personnel at the Deccan Bus Stop said conductors of the errant buses should have stopped men from travelling on buses designated for women.

A male commuter travelling on a Tejaswini bus said, “Not all buses that are yellow and have the name ‘Tejaswini’ printed on them carry only women commuters. The rule applies only if there is a board at the front of the bus that says ‘Mahilaan Saathi’ meaning ‘only for ladies.’”

A female commuter said, “While it’s easy as well as safe to travel on these Tejaswini buses, not all women are aware of them. These buses are few, so only daily commuters know about them. Most other women do not know about the timing of these buses and so these buses mostly remain half-filled.”

A PMPML official said unlike earlier they will provide tickets for even free rides to know the exact number of women using the service.