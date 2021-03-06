International Women’s Day: PMC to release two short films on gender sensitivity

The Pune Municipal Corporation will be releasing two short films to raise awareness about the problems faced by women, and promote gender sensitivity.

For the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8, the Pune Municipal Corporation will be releasing two short films to raise awareness about the problems faced by women, and promote gender sensitivity.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, many usual events that mark the occasion every year are not being planned this time. As an alternative, the PMC decided to produce these two short films, which are targeted mainly at the young boys. The films would be released and promoted on social media to reach a larger audience.

“Our young boys need to be told that it is important to stand with women and girls in their daily struggles to eradicate the patriarchal and sexist attitudes so that they can have access to equal freedom and respect,” Dr Kalpana Baliwant, official spokesperson of PMC who is also in-charge of implementing of PCPNDT Act, said.

“The film shows real life situations. For instance, a woman who returns home after a long day at work finds her husband has cooked a nice meal for her. In another situation the mother of the boy demands dowry from the girl’s parents at a meeting at the latter’s house. The boy however counters his mother and says that he will not take dowry,” Dr Baliwant said.

She said the films were aimed at bringing about a change in mindset and behaviour of the society towards women.

Krishna Ovhal of Paaywaat Films Production, which has produced the short films, said local actors were involved in the films to step up awareness on the need to keep our girls safe and happy.

A series of other events have also been planned in the city to celebrate the International Women’s Day, most of them in the online space. The Indian Radiological Imaging Association (IRIA) has planned an event via the virtual platform to felicitate a woman radiologist from each state. A competition on essay writing with the theme choose to challenge will also be organized. Members of IRIA have been asked to celebrate by offering discounts on scans and tests, Dr Sandeep Kavthale, Secretary General IRIA said.

Meanwhile, the state women’s commission, which is based in Mumbai, has said it will open six regional offices on March 8. These offices would be located in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik. One of them would be located in Konkan region.

The commission said it was difficult for everyone to reach the Mumbai office, and so at least one office in every revenue division would make the commission much more accessible to women. The option to make online complaints is also being set up in these offices.