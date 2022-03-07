International Women’s Day: Maharashtra tourism corporation offers 50% discount to women on room charges

Marking International Women’s Day (March 8), The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a 50 per cent discount on accommodation costs at its facilities for women and their families from March 6 to 10.

Tourism minister Aditya Thackeray announced this offer as part of the Women’s Day (March 8) celebrations. MTDC managing director Jayashree Bhoj said in a statement: “These concessions are 50 per cent discount on accommodation only and not applicable for breakfast, lunch and dinner at restaurants.”

A special welcome will be accorded to women guests, said officials. The IT branch of the tourism department has provided the required promo codes on the website for tourist accommodation managers to ensure transparency in the 50 per cent reservation discount for women guests, said officials.

Deepak Harane regional manager, MTDC, Pune, said that the promo codes were not applicable for tourist accommodation rented by the corporation. Also, these concessions are valid for room reservations only and not applicable for extra beds as well as conference halls, lawns and such, said officials.

The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is ‘gender equality for a sustainable tomorrow’.