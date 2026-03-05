International women’s day | Keepsakes of a lifetime: Women’s stories through objects at Pune fest

Gayatri, a professor of psychology at FLAME university, owns a poster with the iconic lyrics by French singer and lyricist Edith Piaf. “No, I don’t regret anything,” it says. It encapsulates the guiding principle of her life.
She had bought it in Paris when, as a 24-year-old she had arrived in the French capital as a student. She met a man older than herself. He was well-settled, with a new house and a nice car. It was all going very well for two years, when he proposed. “At that moment, I said No. It wasn’t a simple No. I wrote him a registered letter to explain that I had just escaped a circus of early marriage. If I had been in India, I would have been married with children and a house. For me, love is not a good enough reason to fall back into patriarchy,” says Gayatri.
It was an unconventional decision but Gayatri doesn’t need to explain. Piaf’s lyrics tell her to live without regrets. “Every time I look at this poster, it makes me think that there are no rules,” she says.
Women live in shifting zones of time, places and people, making choices that come from a deeper belief. Every so often, she will find a tangible object that encompasses these beliefs or provides her with strength, encouragement and purpose to take her through calm and turbulent moments.
Gayatri speaks of the lesson learned from a poster in a testimonial that is a part of an art project, What Remains: Women of Pune, to be unveiled for International Women’s Day. Two French artists – Miléna Raczak, who has trained in film, art history, and cultural project management, and Mia Pérou, who specialises in long-form storytelling – asked a number of women about an object they owned that had marked, transformed or redefined their lives as women.
The experiences of 12 of them were filmed and will be showcased as part of “Voices and Threads”, a festival by the Alliance Francaise Pune (AFP), to mark International Women’s Day. The event will be held at The Box Too from March 6 – 8.
“Through these objects, everyday experiences become powerful stories of exchange, connection and intercultural understanding,” says an official statement from AFP. “Time passes. Places change. We move across cities, languages, cultures. Yet, something remains. A headband. A dupatta. A hockey stick. A bottle of wine. A croissant. A chef’s tweezer. An Édith Piaf poster. A baby swaddle. A quotation book. A simple, everyday object,” says Perou.
The artists have been searching for the stories for more than three months. “We have been actively looking for women with powerful experiences. We have been talking to people when we went out, meeting new people and reaching out to women in other ways,” she adds. The work is a collaboration with AFP and comprises Indian women connected to French culture, and French women who have made Pune part of their lives.
Tanvi, a student chef, talks about interning under a difficult boss in a restaurant in France and trying to fit into the new culture and a new team. “Chefs need special tweezers. On Tanvi’s last day of work in France, her boss took her to the back of the kitchen and gave her a pair of chef’s tweezers. It was a sign of recognition as a proper chef on her own. That means a lot to her,” says Perou.
For another woman, it was a hockey stick, a reminder of a younger time when she was the captain of a hockey team. “She speaks about how the hockey stick helped her understand the importance of team spirit in her everyday life. It was a symbol that she could fight any loss. I think that it helped hold her up when she lost her husband,” says Perou.
The video testimonials will play out in a space detached from the main exhibition. “As a very wise animated character once said, Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. Perhaps, that is why these objects matter, even when they carry the past,” says Perou.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
X (Twitter): @dipanitanath