International Women’s Day: IMA, MedPiper to celebrate women leaders in medicine, healthcare

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in association with MedPiper Technologies, is organising an event on “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” on March 13.

The live Zoom event will felicitate Padma Shri Dr Karimpat Mathangi Ramakrishnan and Dr Pritika Chary, two remarkable women in the field of medicine and healthcare.

As part of Women’s Day celebrations, IMA and MedPiper aim to salute women warriors in the first line of defence against COVID-19. Apart from commendations, IMA will also address the challenges encountered by women in healthcare, through a presentation by Prof. Dr. N Rajamaheswari. The event will also showcase Dr. Chary’s paper on empowering female leadership in the healthcare industry.

Dr Ramakrishnan is a paediatric plastic surgeon and recipient of Sushruta Gold Medal from Sushruta Society of India. She has also won Hari Om Ashram Award from the Association of Surgeons of India and a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Burns India. She is currently the head of the Paediatric Intensive Burn Care Unit and Plastic Surgery in Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital, Chennai.

Dr Chary, the first and only woman in India to be qualified as both neuro physician and neurosurgeon, specialises in brain-related disorders like stroke, epilepsy, dementia, Parkinsonism, developmental delay in children, speech disorders and aphasiology, as well as cognitive and behavioural neurology. She has also been a pioneer in epileptology in Chennai.

MedPiper technologies verify and connect doctors and healthcare professionals with hospitals and healthcare organizations for duty vacancies, clinical assignments and partnerships with pharma and manufacturers.