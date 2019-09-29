International week of the deaf ends today: Early screening, intervention can prevent hearing loss

SCREENING, IDENTIFICATION and early intervention can help prevent hearing loss, said Dr Kalyani Mandke, adding that the deaf could speak, study in regular schools and enjoy art forms such as music and dance. The only rider was to start early.

Mandke, an implant surgeon, was speaking at a press conference in Pune on Saturday as the International Week of the Deaf (from September 23 to 29) comes to an end on Sunday.

Hearing loss is considered as the second most common disability in India with 50 lakh people having hearing disability. Deaf children face trouble enrolling in schools or lag behind in academics. If the sensory deficits in babies remain undetected or untreated, they will lead to a significant handicap, ultimately affecting the quality of life.

Mandke said nearly 40,000 to 50,000 babies are born every year with hearing loss in India. “One of the major causes of hearing loss is a genetic factor,” she said. “Early intervention through universal hearing screening is the only answer to this problem. It can also be done on a one-day-old baby. Many hospitals in Pune have started offering this option of an early identification test on newborns and it has proven to be helpful in many cases,” she added.

Mandke further said after identification, management was equally important. Children could be fitted with hearing aid or cochlear implant, which is a better alternative solution through surgery.

“This surgery is safe but delicate, which can be performed even in one-year-old babies. This technology is available in Pune,” she said.

Although this surgical intervention was expensive, there were schemes such as the central government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme, Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, Chief Minister Relief Fund as well as philanthropic organisations that provide support.

Mandke shared cases of Vedant Mahajan, Shravani Mahajan and Dhanada Vyawhare, who received cochlear implants in their early years. “My son Vedant is now 20 and was operated on at the age of nine. My daughter Shravani is 14 and underwent the surgery when she was only 13 months old,” said their mother Geeta Mahajan.

“Due to our son’s condition, we became aware of the technological advancements that science had to offer and conducted an early diagnosis for Shravani as well. We approached Dr Mandke who helped us get 100 per cent financial aid. My children are studying in regular schools and leading a normal life, all thanks to early intervention,” she added.

“Dhanada’s parents, Neha and Nikhil, have hearing loss. Dhanada was two months old when I noticed how she didn’t react to the ringing of a huge bell,” said Smita Vyawhare, Dhanada’s grandmother.

“I immediately took her to the hospital and with early diagnosis, she underwent a surgery at the tender age of 15 months. Now she is nine and a budding dancer leading a normal life,” she added.

“The amount of GST (Goods and Services Tax) charged for such products is quite high. These expensive implants are imported and cost more when upgraded. The government should not impose tax on items for the differently-abled since these are necessities, not a luxury,” said Balkrishna Vyawhare, Dhanada’s grandfather.

Mandke said hearing loss was not a disease but a condition that adversely affected speech and language development in children, adding that surgery was the first step to rehabilitation, followed by effective speech and language training.