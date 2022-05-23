International symposium held on Robotic Joint Replacement

May 23, 2022 3:10:32 am
The emergence of a new advancement in technology in healthcare worldwide and Orthopaedics is not an exception and it is the need of the hour for all of us to stay updated to cater to the demands and expectations of the patients and healthcare fraternity as well to bring a revolutionary change in this field, said experts at the third International Symposium for Robotic Joint Replacement at Hotel J W Mariott.
Under the leadership of Dr Narendra Vaidya, MD, Lokmanya Hospitals, the conference was dedicated to advancements and emerging technologies, techniques, and tools in Arthroplasty, stated a press release. “The conference delivered an inspiring forum renewing knowledge, perspective, and understanding of hip and knee arthroplasty and how the involvement of technology has contributed. It was a golden opportunity for aspiring joint replacement surgeons to learn about the innovations happening in arthroplasty,” the release stated.
