International Society of Automation, Pune, marks Foundation Day

To mark International Automation Professionals Day, the Pune chapter of the International Society of Automation (ISA) celebrated #AutomationProDay on April 28. It was on this day in 1945 that the ISA was founded.

Leading automation practitioners from end user and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) industry, consultants, system integrators and automation suppliers met at Tiptop International Hotel in Pune to celebrate the event which was attended by over 200 attendees and had three sponsors.

The programme started with an introduction to International Society of Automation and ISA Pune section and their activities. The keynote address was by Ajoy Lall, head of operations, Tata Motors, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit (CVBU), who gave insights into his company’s success in implementing Industrial Internet of Things, Industry 4.0 and their benefits. Kuber Jagdale, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sekhmet Pharma Ventures, spoke on the user perspective in implementing automation in a large API (Application Programming Interface) Life Science plant.

Raju Bagade ,Head (E&I) of Themax Global C&H – Heating SBU, provided an OEM’s insight into equipping the products with industry 4.0-ready solutions.

The event was sponsored by M/s Rexel India Private Limited, M/s Burkert India and M/s Redlion India. Balwant Godbole, one of the lifetime members of ISA, was honoured at the event. Now 93, Godbole is credited with setting up ISA India section in 1970s.

Other life members who were honoured are Vishwas Kale, Karam Rehani, Ramani Iyer and Narayan Bedarkar.

The event concluded with honours and awards for Outstanding ISA Pune Section member, Gurmeet S Anand of Hemkund Automation, Outstanding Student Section award to VIT College of Technology, and Outstanding Product or Solution Award to Vishal Pansare of Logicon Technosolutions. The ISA Pune board also honoured HS Pansare, President ISA Pune Section, and founder and managing director of LogiconTechnosolutions for leading the section over the last several years.