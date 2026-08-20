International recognition for Pune-Mumbai students in mathematical modelling

Their project involved writing more than 3,000 lines of code, carrying out large-scale data processing and simulations, and producing a detailed technical report using LaTeX. All four students contributed to research, programming, mathematical modelling, data analysis and technical writing.

A four-member student team from Pune and Mumbai were bestowed with a Meritorious Award at the International Mathematical Modelling Challenge (IM²C) 2026, placing among the top 11 teams worldwide out of 68 teams representing 37 countries.

The team comprises Tanish Rajesh Kulkarni of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence, Pune; Anshveer Bindra of Oberoi International School, JVLR, Mumbai; and Nipun Saha and Vedansh Saha of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. The team was among the top two teams in India in the national round and was selected to represent the country at the international competition.

Following their selection, the students attended the IM²C Summit and Award Ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts, from August 5 to 9, 2026. The award ceremony was held at the Harvard Science Center on the campus of Harvard University. During their visit, the students also toured Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), gaining exposure to two of the world’s leading academic institutions.