International film festival enhances Pimpri-Chinchwad cultural glory: Mayor Ravi Landge

“Through the Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival (PCIFF), the city is making its mark at an international level. The festival will be instrumental in taking the city’s identity to a global stage in the cultural sector and will add to the city’s cultural glory,” said Mayor Ravi Landge after inaugurating the Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival.

He also expressed confidence that this platform would nurture local artists and help shape the city’s cultural fabric.

The ‘Pimpri Chinchwad International Film Festival 2026’ is being organised from March 3 to 5, 2026, at the G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium in Akurdi Pradhikaran.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Film Society, and Gatha Film Society, with support from the Department of Cultural Affairs (Government of Maharashtra) and the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation.