International film festival enhances Pimpri-Chinchwad cultural glory: Mayor Ravi Landge

“Through the Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival (PCIFF), the city is making its mark at an international level. The festival will be instrumental in taking the city’s identity to a global stage in the cultural sector and will add to the city’s cultural glory,” said Mayor Ravi Landge after inaugurating the Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival.
He also expressed confidence that this platform would nurture local artists and help shape the city’s cultural fabric.
The ‘Pimpri Chinchwad International Film Festival 2026’ is being organised from March 3 to 5, 2026, at the G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium in Akurdi Pradhikaran.
The event is a collaborative effort between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Film Society, and Gatha Film Society, with support from the Department of Cultural Affairs (Government of Maharashtra) and the Maharashtra Film, Stage, and Cultural Development Corporation.
Sharing his personal love for cinema, the Mayor said, “I am an art lover myself and enjoy watching films in various languages, including international cinema. We often see reflections of ourselves on the silver screen. Cinema is not just a tool to relieve stress but a medium for self-discovery and positive life changes.”
He further mentioned that the PCMC is committed to building a cultural movement in the city and intends to host the festival on an even grander scale in the future.
Drawing inspiration from Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone’s journey of struggle, the Mayor said that success is guaranteed if one continues to move forward despite failures.
He also paid tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke, noting that Indian films have now created a unique global identity. He urged citizens to take advantage of the free screenings of high-quality national and international films during the festival.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar expressed pride that the city is hosting such a prestigious event, offering citizens a chance to witness global cinema.
Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir remarked that while Pune is the cultural capital, Pimpri-Chinchwad is rapidly emerging as the “Cultural Sub-capital” of Maharashtra. He emphasised providing a global platform for local talent.
Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne highlighted the corporation’s “micro-planning” to involve students from all fields to nurture a new generation of art lovers and ensure financial stability for artists.
Director Sujay Dahake & Actor Kshitij Date emphasised that films are a medium of social enlightenment, not just entertainment. They encouraged the youth to pursue careers in cinema by gaining in-depth knowledge of the craft.
The program commenced with a Kathak dance performance by the Shivanjali Dance Academy. The introductory remarks were made by Pankaj Patil, the event was hosted by Chaitanya Kulkarni, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad.
Distinguished guests in attendance included Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, Leader of Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir, Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne, Sports and Cultural Committee Chairman Kailas Kute, Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Patil, and several film industry personalities including director Sujay Dahake and actor Kshitij Date.