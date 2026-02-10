International Day of Women and Girls in Science | How students are treated true measure of an institution: Prof Shubha Tole

“If institutions implement progressive measures to better support students in PhD programmes, it will create meaningful change in not only the quality of their research, but also in how the scientists of tomorrow perceive the future of Indian science,” Prof Tole said.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 09:37 PM IST
shubha toleProf Tole highlighted some of the key initiatives taken up during her tenure as Dean, Graduate Studies, TIFR.
Shubha Tole, Distinguished Professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, who took charge this year as president, International Brain Research Organisation, said that how an institution treats its youngest members — students — is a good measure of its quality.

Prof Tole, speaking to The Indian Express, highlighted some of the key initiatives taken up during her tenure as Dean, Graduate Studies, TIFR, and on the occasion of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science (February 11) encouraged women “to not let go of their dreams, even if circumstances seem difficult at the moment”.

According to Prof Tole, PhD students usually have a handbook of rules and requirements to guide them, but they have to figure out the rest via conversations with senior students or faculty — what to expect from a PhD training, what to do when things aren’t going well, how to plan their future after their PhD. “During my tenure as Dean, Graduate Studies, TIFR, we implemented several new initiatives as a result of examining our own graduate programmes from new perspectives. Our country’s education system would benefit from a nationwide discussion on these topics to consciously promote an empowered next generation of scientific leaders,” the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee said.

She cited the instance of cultural values learning and how students aspire to join PhD programmes, but are unsure what their training is useful for afterwards, other than becoming academicians. “This is perhaps the biggest misconception research training imparts to a multitude of skills that are useful in a range of different professions. We asked our alumni who had moved to non-academic careers to send us 10-minute videos discussing how they began thinking about exploring job options, how they landed their first job, what they love about their current job, what the challenges are, whether they wish they had continued in academia and then posted on our career guidance website,” Prof Tole recalled.

Interestingly, it showed a range of productive and exciting career options in areas like finance, stock trading, patent law, science writing, content creation, data science, start-up businesses and industry, Prof Tole said. She gave instances, for instance of Saumya Gupta, a student who completed her PhD in Biology working on yeast genetics, then went to Harvard Medical School for her postdoctoral and is now with Bain and Company, an international consulting firm.

“What Saumya said was that academia gave her everything she wanted to learn, the ability to think about the problem, to dissect and troubleshoot it and to eventually package a not-very-straightforward journey into a beautiful story in terms of writing and presenting. For Yukti Arora, who works in the Academic Communications office at Ashoka University, the problem solving skills at TIFR, particularly learning to ask questions at the right point, were invaluable in meeting the challenges of her job,” Prof Tole said while quoting a small sample of the stories of their alumni. “They used their research training at TIFR to build careers they enjoy,” Tole added.

On the occasion of International Day for Women and Girls in Science, Prof Tole, who was the former Chairperson of Women in Science panel of the Indian Academy of Sciences also reminded women not to give up on their dreams, even when the situation feels tough. “Not even trying is basically giving oneself a rejection slip! No matter what works out later on, we will only regret not having tried to follow the path that we feel most passionate about,” Prof Tole said.

