International Day for Elderly: E-literacy classes keep senior citizens in Pune connected, entertained amid pandemic

Malati Dumbre (74), a resident of Otur village in Pune’s Junnar tehsil attends practically every webinar organised by senior citizens’ groups and ensures that she does not miss out on a single essay, dance or cooking competition. She has learned to operate her mobile phone and laptop, and now encourages other women in rural areas to participate in the online sessions.

Another keen participant of virtual classes is 70-year-old Jyoti Sachade, founder of Pune-based Mamata Charitable Foundation, who is also getting tech-savvy. With a keen desire to help the underprivileged, Sachade aims to set up a day care centre ‘Aaji-Aajobachi Aaramkhurchi’ so that the elderly can engage in recreational activities. She tries her best to stay digitally connected and organises free-of-cost classes to learn how to use a computer, among other activities.

While pandemic-related lockdowns and other restrictions placed several challenges before elderly citizens, many of them used this time to become digitally literate. According to Anjali Raje, Executive Director of International Longevity Centre (ILC)-India, there has been a sizeable attendance for their free-of-cost online sessions that teach art and craft, origami projects and even German.

This year, the theme for International Day for Older Persons – celebrated on October 1 – is ‘Digital equity for all ages’. “The theme affirms the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by older persons,” says Raje. ILC-India has on Friday organised a unique ‘Online Happy Hours Café’ to mark the day.

“During the pandemic, we have been conducting free-of-cost online sessions with experts giving guidance on a variety of issues. Several elderly persons have actively participated in the classes,” Raje says. ILC-India is also conducting a survey on how senior citizens have taken on this challenge during the pandemic. “Such has been the response that some of them sent us the decorations they made after attending classes for the recently concluded Ganesh festival,” she adds.

The Federation of Senior Citizens of Maharashtra (FESCOM) has also been active on this front, engaging several groups of senior citizens in digital literacy classes.

For Dumbre, who is the former president of Shri Muktai Mahila Senior Citizens’ Organisation in Otur, it is very challenging to get women involved in the online learning process at the village-level. “However, everyone has a phone and with so many classes on how to use technology to communicate, we are literally having a fun experience. Every Tuesday, women in our village who wish to do so participate in the webinar,” says Dumbre whose day begins with online yoga lessons and ends with a zoom meeting or video call with some of her tech-savvy friends.

Sachade also pointed out that during the lockdown senior citizens were not allowed to leave old age homes or centres for the mentally challenged and those with other ailments, which meant they had to remain within the confines of their institutions with limited options for activities or entertainment, other than the internet.