International Chess Championship: Team from Yerawada jail clinches bronze at online competition for prisoners

THE SIX-member team of inmates from Pune’s Yerawada Central Prison representing India in the Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners clinched the bronze medal on Monday in the largest-ever chess event among correctional facilities across the world.

The tournament was organised by the International Chess Federation (Fédération Internationale des Échecs – FIDE) and the Cook County (Chicago, USA) Sheriff’s Office and coincided with the International Day of Education in Prison, and 46 countries participated in the tournament which began on October 13.

A FIDE news bulletin on Monday states, “The men’s section saw two matches: Colombia and the Philippines fought for gold, while El Salvador and India competed for the bronze medals. The Philippines won both their matches against Colombia in the final and came out on top. In the match for bronze, India prevailed over El Salvador.”

India was represented by two separate teams from Yerawada Central Prison from Pune, and Naini Central Prison in Prayagraj after bagging top positions in the all-India Inter prison chess competition which saw 21 teams participate earlier this month.

Yerawada Prison Superintendent Shivshankar Patil said, “The team from Yerawada Prison beat the El Salvador team 3-1… This is a great encouragement for the inmates who participated and will prove as an inspiration for others.” The team of six was being trained for the past four months for such competitions.

An earlier FIDE news bulletin quoted FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich as saying, “Our project ‘Chess for Freedom, is for people who made mistakes in their lives before but have a chance to improve. FIDE is going to bring chess to all corners of the world… People who are not free now can develop their lives to the best.”