International Biodiversity Day: State organises online competitions

Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board will hold virtual celebrations of the upcoming International Biodiversity Day falling on May 22. The 2021 theme is ‘We are part of the solution for Nature’.

The State-level competition will include essay writing, photography, video, poster submissions and drawing for school students. Regional offices of the Board will host an online webinar on May 22.

Drawing competition is open for students studying class V and VIII and the sketches based on the theme ‘My Moher, My Earth’ can be submitted on msbb.ngpdrawingjunior@gmail.com.

Poster and suitable slogan can be submitted by students belonging to class IX – XII on theme ‘My favourite Animal’ on msbb.ngpdrawingsenior@gmail.com

Essay on ‘Biodiversity conservation is a solution or the pandemic of Covid-19 – For or Against’ is open for graduates and above with submissions to be done on msbb.ngpessay@gmail.com. The maximum word limit for this hand-written essay is 1000 words.

Videos not more than three minutes and photographs can be submitted on msbb.ngpphoto@gmail.com by amateurs and the theme for this section is ‘Wild animal in action’.

All submissions need to be made before May 22. The board will declare the results on mahaforest.gov.in in early June.