scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Inter-caste marriage: ‘Shrigaud’ leaders booked for socially boycotting Pune family for 23 years

The resident of Fursungi stated that he and his family were not allowed to participate in festivals, gatherings, and rituals of his community after he married a woman from another caste in 1998.

Prakash Dangi sought help from activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), which has been fighting against social boycott incidents.
Listen to this article
Inter-caste marriage: ‘Shrigaud’ leaders booked for socially boycotting Pune family for 23 years
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police have booked nine persons, including the ‘Jaat Panchs’ (caste leaders) of the ‘Shrigaud’ community for allegedly socially boycotting a man and his family for over two decades because he got married to a woman from another caste.

The police first information report (FIR) in this case at the Bibwewadi police station on Monday based on a complaint of Prakash Dangi, 46, a resident of Fursungi who married a woman outside their caste in 1998. The police have booked the accused persons under sections of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, the ‘Jaat Panch’ of his community allegedly imposed ‘Olaba’, (which means social boycott) on him. Dangi stated that since then for the last 23 years, he and his family were not allowed to participate in various activities like festivals, gatherings and rituals arranged for his community members.

Dangi claimed that he applied to the ‘Jaat Panchayat’ of his community multiple times for withdrawing the ‘Olaba’ imposed on him. But, it was always rejected and he was allegedly insulted. He then approached his community heads in Rajasthan for withdrawing the social boycott. But they allegedly demanded a ‘fine’ of Rs 1.25 lakh from him if he wanted to come back to the community.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

Dangi then sought help from activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), which has been fighting against social boycott incidents. The family along with MANS activists Nandini Jadhav and Milind Deshmukh took up the matter with the police.

More from Pune

The police have initiated a probe in the case.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 11:37 IST
Next Story

Four-year-old boy, who taught himself to read, becomes Britain’s youngest member to join Mensa

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close