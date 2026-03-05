Intensified last-mile approach required to end AIDS in India: Experts

Vertical transmission of HIV (from mother to child) in India has reduced from 25 per cent in 2020 to 11.75 per cent in 2023.

At a virtual press conference held on Wednesday ahead of the 17th National Conference of AIDS Society of India (ASICON 2026), several experts pointed out that the Indian government-led HIV response has made commendable progress, but to end AIDS, the last-mile approach has to be accelerated and intensified manifold.

The experts said that as per a National AIDS Control Organisation (Naco) report (Sankalak 2024), 81 per cent of 25.44 lakh people living with HIV knew their status, 88 per cent of them were receiving lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, and 97 per cent of those on the treatment were virally suppressed.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, Emeritus President, AIDS Society of India (ASI), said that if a person with HIV is virally suppressed, then there is zero risk of any further HIV transmission. “However, Indian data shows 9-43 times higher HIV rates (as compared to general population) among key populations, such as men who have sex with men, transgender people, sex workers, people who inject drugs, among others,” he added.