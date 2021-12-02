Intellectual, spiritual and physical strength of citizens will make India Vishwaguru: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

India can become ‘Vishwaguru’ (teacher to the world) if the country is made strong through the intellectual, spiritual and physical strength of its citizens, said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the 26th Saint Shri Dnyaneshwara & Saint Shri Tukaram Endowment Lecture Series and Orientation Workshop 2021 as the chief guest at the Dnyaneshwar Hall on the premises of the MIT World Peace University (MITWPU), Kothrud, on Wednesday.

Driving home his point of gaining strength, Koshyari narrated an anecdote from the life of Swami Vivekananda. He said, “Once a weak-looking boy went to Swami Vivekananda and requested him to teach him the Bhagavad Gita. Swamiji told him to visit a playground and practice football for some days. He told the boy to become physically strong and then learn the teachings of Bhagavad Gita.” Quoting Vivekananda, Koshyari said, “Strength is life and weakness is death.”

Sunil Deodhar, BJP national secretary, praised the new national education policy by the Union government. “Lord Macaulay (considered primarily responsible for introducing the Western education system in India) ruined the traditional Indian education system by destroying our cultural values. Now, the government has decided to impart primary education through the mother tongue only,” he said emphasising the role of education in building honest leaders and citizens.

Explaining Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, founder-president, World Peace Centre, said: “India has the strength to combine spirituality with science as propagated by Swamiji, which can show the way to the world.” He spoke about the MIT’s efforts to build a pilgrim network across India.

Rahul Karad, executive president, MITWPU, emphasised on breaking the colonial mindset. He suggested that India should be officially known as ‘Bharat’ only and ‘Independence Day’ should be called ‘National Day’.

The annual seven-day lecture series has been organised for the last 26 years jointly by MIT World Peace University, Pune, Saint Shree Dnyaneshwar & Saint Shree Tukaram Endowment Lecture Series Trust, Pune and the World Peace Centre, Alandi and MAEER’s MIT, Pune.