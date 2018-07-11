Institution Of Eminence Status: Disappointed but haven’t lost hope, says SPPU V-C Nitin Karmalkar

Actually, we were pretty confident of being selected as our interview went very well… The committee, which was headed by former CEC N Gopalaswami and two international experts, was satisfied by our presentation: Nitin Karmalkar

A day after the Centre awarded Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to three public and three private institutions, the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which was a strong contender but has been left out of the list, said on Tuesday he was disappointed but had not lost hope. “Actually, we were pretty confident of being selected as our interview went very well, which I had been told personally. The committee, which was headed by former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami and two international experts, was satisfied by our presentation,” said Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

SPPU was considered a strong contender given recent developments like the university being given complete autonomy and a Rs 100-crore grant by the Centre. The government had earlier said 20 institutions would be selected for IoE status but mentioned only six in Monday’s announcement. In a statement, the Ministry of Human Resources Development had said on Monday that efforts would continue to identify more institutions for this privilege.

Karmalkar said there were many other institutions, including Pune University, who could qualify. “Their criteria was that the institute should have potential to come into the top 500 universities of the world, which we are fairly confident about. Honestly I do not think that this is the only list, I think more names will be announced later,” he said.

