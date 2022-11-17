scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Instagram scammer cheats Pune woman of Rs 40 lakh after promising to marry her

Police identified the suspect as Rakesh Kumar Chahar, who is in custody for cheating another woman in a similar manner.

Instagram scammer cheats Pune woman, pune IT professional cheated, pune crime news, instagram, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsOver several months, the suspect allegedly took money from the woman to fund his business and also on various other pretexts. She approached police recently when she realised she had been cheated.

A 29-year-old IT professional in Pune was cheated out of Rs 40 lakh by a scammer who posed as a rich businessman on Instagram, promised to marry her and took the money on various pretexts. He also made her take a loan to pay him, police said.

A first information report was registered at the Sangvi police station on Thursday. Police identified the suspect as Rakesh Kumar Chahar, a resident of Undri, and said he was currently in custody for cheating another woman in a similar manner.

According to the complaint registered at the Sangvi police station, the woman who works for a multinational IT company came in contact with the suspect through Instagram in May 2021. As they started communicating, the suspect claimed he owned several properties and subsequently promised to marry her. The woman came to know much later that he had already been married.

Over several months, the suspect allegedly took money from the woman to fund his business and also on various other pretexts. She approached police recently when she realised she had been cheated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Inspector Sunil Tambe, who is investigating the case, said, “The suspect has been identified and he is currently in the Lonikand station of the Pune City police. He will be transferred to our custody for the investigation in the case registered at the Sangvi police station.”

More from Pune

The Sangvi station comes under the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:19:22 pm
Next Story

Rahul’s first rally on Nov 21 in South Gujarat, PM’s visit tomorrow

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement