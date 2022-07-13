Instagram account of Pune girl hacked, police register case of online stalking

PIMPRI Chinchwad police in Maharashtra are probing a case of identity theft and online stalking of a 15-year-old girl whose Instagram account was allegedly hacked and obscene content added to her profile along with her photos and cell phone number.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at a police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction area in north-western Pune late Tuesday against an unidentified person, based on the complaint from the father of the girl.

The police inspector investigating the case said the incident is a prima facie case of identity theft on Instagram by way of hacking her account and also of online stalking. “Over the past one month, the Instagram account of the girl was hacked by the unidentified suspect. Obscene content was added to her profile and photos and cell phone number were posted along with it. Messages and photos were also sent to the phone number used by the girl’s father.”

The officer said, “We have launched a probe into the various digital leads available, including the cell phone used by the suspect.”

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections related to outraging modesty, online stalking along with Information Technology Act provisions pertaining to identity theft, violation of privacy and circulating obscene content. Police have also invoked Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the suspect.