Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Pune Inc: Inspired by YouTube popup, fish culture startup now has annual turnover of Rs 85 lakh

Suraj Apshinge's company is a pioneer in the biofloc technology and has set up 400 tanks all over Maharashtra in the last few years.

Suraj Apshinge’s The Yuva Company has established itself as a reputed player in the field and is getting orders from even outside Maharashtra for the installation of tanks. (Express Photo)
When Suraj Apshinge decided to drop out of formal education after Class 12, he was clear that he wanted to do something on his own. “While surfing YouTube, I saw a popup which talked about the introduction of biofloc technology in India. The more I read about this technology, the more I liked it and decided to explore it more,” he said.

In a nutshell, biofloc technology allows the culture of fish in protected tanks inland. Given the strict control the culture allows for feed and other inputs, aquaculture in such tanks helps the harvesting of quality output.

Now four years down the line, Apshinge’s The Yuva Company has established itself as a reputed player in the field and is getting orders from even outside Maharashtra for the installation of tanks.

fish harvesting, indian express Suraj Apshinge. (Express Photo)

Apshinge’s firm sets up turnkey projects for farmers. These include the tank as well as the proper feed and inputs required to cultivate fish. “Like aquaponics, our technology allows for completely organic fish,” he said. Unlike naturally-bred fish which can feed on anything, the controlled way of production helps in a better harvest.

Apshinge said he decided to undertake training for this when this technology was available in very few places. First developed in Israel, this technology has found wide acceptance in Indonesia. “When I decided to get trained in this technology, the set-up was only available in Bihar in India. I went there to be trained,” he said.

After the training, Apshinge decided to build the complete front and back integration needed for setting up these tanks. The first project he handled was a modest 40,000 litres tank. “From there to the present installation of 4.5 lakh litres, we have travelled a long way,” he explained.

Apshinge said during the initial days, he had to work hard to popularise the concept of inland fishing and the tanks. Fish, he said, is the leanest and cleanest of protein sources and with rising awareness about protein consumption, aquaculture can play an important role in this. Biofloc tanks are the best possible method for farmers both to meet the demand and also earn an extra buck from their fields.

yuva company, biofloc technology news, indian express Suraj Apshinge’s the Yuva Company. (Express Photo)

Apshinge’s model is suitable for both small, medium and large farming. In his home town of Karad, Apshinge also developed two outlets for the retail of live fish. “ We also have a ref van which can help in transportation of live fish at doorsteps,” he said.

Over the last few years, Apshinge’s company has set up 400 tanks all over the state. With a turnover of Rs 85 lakh per annum, the company now employs 15 people. At present, the company is in expansion mode and is taking on projects in Karnataka and Odisha. The plan of setting up a contract farming model for the cultivation of shrimps and other saline water fish inland is in the pipeline.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:14:12 pm
