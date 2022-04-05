Inside a courier parcel en route to Aurangabad: 92 swords & two kukris

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have seized 97 swords that were being sent from Punjab to Aurangabad and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra through a private courier service.

Police have booked four persons, including two from Punjab, in two separate offences lodged at the Dighi police station.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Sood and Manindar Khalsa of Amritsar, Anil Hon of Aurangabad and Akash Patil of Ahmednagar.

As many as 37 swords and a dagger were seized from the office of a prominent courier company in Aurangabad. Investigation has revealed that these swords from Punjab were ordered by some persons from Jalna and Aurangabad.

In light of the seizure, Senior Police Inspector Dilip Shinde of Dighi police station, in Pimpri-Chinchwad. asked officials of the same courier company in his jurisdiction to scan all parcels carefully.

Accordingly, when courier company staffers were scanning parcels using electronic machines on April 1, two wooden boxes sent through courier, by one Umesh Sood of Punjab for Anil Hon in Aurangabad, were found to be carrying swords.

After courier company authorities informed police, a team reached the spot and recovered 92 swords and two kukris, together worth Rs 3.07 lakh, from the two boxes. An offence was lodged against Sood and Hon at the Dighi police station under sections of the Indian Arms Act.

On April 3, the courier company again informed police about one more parcel carrying swords. Police recovered five swords worth Rs 15,000 from a box sent through courier by one Maninder Khalsa of Punjab to Akash Patil of Ahmednagar. The duo were booked in a separate offence under sections of the Indian Arms Act

No arrests have been made in the case and further probe is on to find out whether more persons were involved in the alleged illegal trade of sharp weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1) Manchak Ippar of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “Probe is on to understand the reason behind ordering swords through courier service. There have been similar cases in Aurangabad and Pune city. We are investigating whether it is part of a larger conspiracy.”

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Shinde said, “One of the accused from Punjab runs an authorised business of swords and kirpan. But there is a procedure to be followed while selling the weapons. We found violation of law and so the offences were lodged for further investigation.”

Police are investigating how the order for swords and other weapons, in such big quantities, was placed, and the reason behind the orders. Police have also alerted the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to look into the matter.

A couple of days ago, two swords ordered from Punjab through a private courier service were seized by Pune City Police and an offence in this case was lodged at the Swargate police station.