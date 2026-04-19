‘Insects found in mid-day meal served in civic school’; PCMC to probe complaint

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A day after insects were allegedly found in the mid-day meal served at a school run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Kharalwadi, the civic authorities Sunday said they will investigate the matter.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mamata Sudhakar Shinde said, “Since a complaint has been made to PCMC, we will investigate the matter.”
PCMC Education Officer Sangeeta Bangar, however, denied that such an incident had occurred. “We have received no complaint from the parents. No such incident has occurred in the said school. We have verified with the staff.”
Bangar said there are 100 schools run by PCMC. The mid-day meal is provided by ISKCON and 13 self-help groups. The Pune Zilla Parishad makes the payment, she added.
When contacted, Principal Raziya Shaikh also denied the incident.
Activist Sagar Charan, who has written a letter to Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, said, “The parent of a child brought the incident to my notice. The parent complained about the uneasiness that his son felt after eating the meal. Later, I complained to the municipal commissioner.”
In his letter to the municipal commissioner, Charan wrote, “I wish to state that in this regard, I have received a complaint through WhatsApp with photographic evidence. I am forwarding the same to you.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, Azamuddin Ansari, whose son studies in Class 6 of the said PCMC-run school, said, “My son ate the meal served in the school. He felt uneasy and felt like vomiting. He himself noticed the insects and later informed me.”