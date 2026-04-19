‘Insects found in mid-day meal served in civic school’; PCMC to probe complaint

A purported photo of the mid-day meal with an insect in it that was shared on a WhatsApp group. (Special Arrangement)

A day after insects were allegedly found in the mid-day meal served at a school run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in Kharalwadi, the civic authorities Sunday said they will investigate the matter.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mamata Sudhakar Shinde said, “Since a complaint has been made to PCMC, we will investigate the matter.”

PCMC Education Officer Sangeeta Bangar, however, denied that such an incident had occurred. “We have received no complaint from the parents. No such incident has occurred in the said school. We have verified with the staff.”

Bangar said there are 100 schools run by PCMC. The mid-day meal is provided by ISKCON and 13 self-help groups. The Pune Zilla Parishad makes the payment, she added.