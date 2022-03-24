INS Shivaji’s marine engineering centre recognised by skill development ministry

IN ONE-OF-ITS-KIND recognition for a military institution, the Centre of Excellence for Marine Engineering at INS Shivaji has been recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The recognition will further affirm the formation’s standing for partnering with industry and academia within and outside the country, officials said.

The recognition certificate was handed over by the MSDE secretary Rajesh Aggarwal to INS Shivaji’s Commanding Officer Commodore Arvind Rawal at the ministry headquarters, Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi Tuesday.

The Centre of Excellence in Marine Engineering was set up at the INS Shivaji in 2014 with a broad mandate of induction of niche technologies for naval applications, undertaking quality research in collaboration with academic and research and development institutes of repute and providing engineering solutions for field level issues. The centre was accorded the recognition after a thorough evaluation of the infrastructure and facilities available at INS Shivaji and the training being imparted towards enhancing the skills of personnel of Indian Navy, friendly foreign navies and the entire ecosystem.

“Recognition as the Centre of Excellence by MSDE is first of its kind for any military organisation and an indication of the establishment’s sustained efforts towards skill and technology development.” said a press statement from INS Shivaji.

Officials said the recognition would further cement INS Shivaji’s standing as a preferred training establishment for friendly foreign navies in the field of Marine Engineering and enable the establishment to augment partnership with industry and academic institutions of repute within and outside the country for quality R&D.