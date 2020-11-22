INS Shivaji: Webinar on management of structure-borne noise held

The one-day webinar commenced with the welcome address by INS Shivaji Commandant, Commodore Ravnish Seth.

A webinar on the subject ‘Management of Structure-borne Noise’ was conducted by Indian Navy’s INS Shivaji on Saturday under the aegis of Distinguished Chair, Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering). The webinar was attended by over 300 participants comprising Flag Officers, senior naval officers, veterans and officers from all branches of Indian Navy.

The one-day webinar commenced with the welcome address by INS Shivaji Commandant, Commodore Ravnish Seth. The inaugural address was delivered by Vice Admiral I C Rao (Retd), Distinguished Chair, Centre of Excellence (Marine Engineering).

Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, delivered the keynote address and emphasised on maintenance of platform to near-design conditions to ensure optimal acoustic signatures of ships and submarines. He also urged the industry, academia and shipbuilding industry to seamlessly collaborate with Indian Navy, through strategic programmes by the Government of India such as ‘Make-in-India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, to ensure better designs for quieter ships.

Papers on various aspects including measurement, prediction and mitigation of structure-borne noise were delivered by subject experts from various research and development laboratories such as Naval Science and Technology Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Kochi, Indian Register of Shipping, Mumbai, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai, shipbuilders such as Mazgaon Docks Shipbuilders Ltd, Design Directorates of Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy) and the Naval Underwater Ranges, Goa.

Vice Admiral S R Sarma, Chief of Materiel, delivered the closing address and emphasized on the life cycle maintenance of machinery onboard ships and submarines and incorporation of new technologies into design. The vote of thanks was delivered by Rear Admiral C S Baburaj.

